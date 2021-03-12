Top-of-the-Line Japanese Knives to Elevate Your Knife Skills

You may not be an Iron Chef (yet), but it’s safe to say your knife skills have come a long way in the past year. And while many opt to use European chef’s knives, there’s good reason to invest in Japanese knives. For one, their construction gives you precision when making very specific knife cuts, whether hasu-giri (diagonal cuts), sen-giri (matchsticks), or wagiri (thin rounds). For another, they’re durable. And last but certainly not least, they tend to have a level of craftsmanship that’ll melt your bespoke heart. Even if you feel a bit intimidated with their rectangular-shaped chef’s knife or other unique styling, once you adjust, you may discover newfound speed and uniformity in your cuts. (Fun fact: An evenly diced onion cooks better than one that’s sloppily butchered.)

So what’s the main difference between Japanese and European knives? Think of European knives as perhaps more universal, and Japanese knives as elite specialists, says NYC-based chef, restaurateur, and cookbook author Jonathan Waxman. “The traditional Japanese knives have a one-sided bevel or cutting side, and are made from sharp, high-carbon steel. European knives are generally made with more stainless material—and thus are stronger—and they’re beveled on two sides. European knives are harder to keep sharp and not as precise as their Japanese cousins.”

With many Japanese knives and sets on the market, however, it’s hard to narrow down your selection. That’s why we tapped Japanese knives connoisseur—Hiroyuki “Zama” Tanaka, chef and owner of Zama in Philadelphia for his top tips for selecting Japanese knives.

Do your homework. Lucky for you, we did it for you in researching the best of the bunch at various price points (scroll down for our top picks), but Tanaka emphasizes the importance of comparing various options before making a purchase. “The first thing you want to consider when purchasing a Japanese knife is who made it and how it was made,” he says. “You must research different brands within your budget and make sure the one you select is reputable and worth the price.” Make sure the weight and grip is comfortable in your hand. We’ve all got different hand anatomy, so what your brother-in-law swears by may not be for you. “The weight of the knife is truly your own personal preference,” says Tanaka. “For example, I used to prefer heavier knives, but now I like them a bit lighter. I’d recommend holding a few styles before selecting the best one with which to start.” When buying online, most sites offer return policies, allowing you to hold the knife in your hand before making your final verdict. Be devoted to taking care of your knives. Like any kitchen tool, these knives need TLC to preserve and extend their use. “I’d say one of the most common mistakes people make when buying a Japanese knife is that they don’t know or understand how to properly sharpen it, resulting in a dull knife,” says Tanaka. “You are making an investment with your purchase, and you should be able to use the knife for a very long time. Ultimately, proper knife care and sharpening is just as important as brand selection and price.”

FYI: traditional Japanese knives are sharpened at a 10-degree angle. (Some Japanese “style” knives may be sharpened between 15 and 22 degrees.) Now, it’s onto the chopping block with our favorite picks.