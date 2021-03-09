Kettlebells That’ll Turn Your Home Gym Into an Iron Paradise

While your grooming and style regimen might be in shambles, you home fitness regime is thriving. Your home gym of yesteryear consisted of some dusty dumbbells in the basement. But now? Your guestroom is a bona fide boutique fitness studio. (Guests? What are those?) And since free weights reign supreme when training in small spaces, it’s safe to say the humble-but-mighty kettlebell is an absolute essential. If you’re in the market for a heavier bell to hoist, you’re in luck. Below, the six best kettlebells muscles can buy.

1. NordicTrack 40-pound Adjustable Kettlebell

Smart design allows you to adjust your KB to various weights between 10 and 40 pounds in one compact accessory. A wide handle makes this KB easier to hold (and there’s enough room for you to grab it with one or two hands) as you torch your next CrossFit or weight-lifting session.

[$140; bestbuy.com]

2. Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell

Bowflex knows workout gear, and this stellar make is no exception. Another adjustable KB to replace an unwieldy set of bells—the SelectTech 840 adjusts from eight to 40 pounds. The most noteworthy feature here is the selector dial, which lets you switch up the weights faster than your virtual trainer can bark at you to start those bentover rows.

[$179; bowflex.com]

3. Everlast Vinyl Coated Kettlebell

Get those gains with Everlast’s vinyl-coated KBs that feature a pop of color that somehow gives us an energy boost every time we use it (at least for the first 10 reps). The layer of metallic vinyl also helps to prevent most damage to floors. It’s available in 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, and 35 pounds. Pick your poison.

[From $15; everlast.com]

4. Kettlebell Kings Powder Coat Kettlebell

Stellar Grip? Yep. Powder coating? Your chalky hands will thank you (and it works just fine with bare hands too). Lifetime warranty? You betcha. We’re big fans of this durable KB and the 1,300+ five-star reviews make a convincing case. Sizes range from nine to 203 pounds. P.S. For those working out in a sliver of real estate, the flat bottom finish will help you avoid that whole weight-rolling-over-pray-you-don’t-trip thing.

[From $70; barbend.com]

5. Bionic Body Soft Kettlebell

If you’re still haunted by that time in college you dropped a KB on your foot, this bell is made from soft materials to help stave off injury or household damage from slips and mishaps. With nearly 2,500 five-star reviews, praise ranges from “I have been waiting to find some kettlebells like these for years” to “These look like decorative works of art. Beautiful and well-made, so I bought the 15 pounder—oh and sometimes I use them for exercise.”

[From $27; amazon.com]

6. Onnit Kettlebell

These suckers are gravity cast (molten metal is added to a mold) to ensure the weight stays true to its form as it ages. The powder coating is the most durable kind of KB paint around, providing a no-slip grip even when you’re sweating bullets; it also holds chalk better than smooth paints. We also love the color-coded stripes on the arms of the bells so you know you’re grabbing the same weight if you’re working with two KBs.

[From $23; onnit.com]

