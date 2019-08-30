Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

No more waiting — Labor Day weekend is finally here. September has come and with it comes cooler days, changing leaves and of course, big blowout sales. This is as good as it’s going to get before Black Friday (and in some cases, even better) so now is the time to pick up anything you’ve had your eye on.

We compiled some of the best sales to keep an eye on this weekend. From the Barnes & Noble Book Haul sale, to TRX and Brooklinen, there are plenty of scores to be had. It’s also a great time to get a head start on holiday shopping, if you want to avoid the madness in late November.

Check out the deals we’re most excited about below.