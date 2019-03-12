From serious hammock time to exploring the banks on a SUP, a day at the lake has it all. The only wrong move is arriving empty-handed.

Making the most of your lake weekend requires a few key pieces of gear—a little something for everyone. We’ve rounded up 10 picks that are sure to be crowdpleasers, and whether you spend your days fishing, grilling, paddling, or just relaxing, they’ll fit right in at your lakeside retreat.

Want to get a view of a new lake this year? Head to one of these great destinations.