Whether you’re packing for a long trip or an off-the-grid adventure that requires a plethora of gear, every traveler should have large rolling suitcases and soft-sided bags in their quiver of luggage. Choosing the right one can be as pivotal as choosing your travel companions—and, in some cases, that decision may outlast the other.

While it’s admirable to watch the minimalist traveler as they board the plane with nothing more than a carry-on and their personal item, if you’re going backcountry skiing to a far-flung locale or going on a mountain biking stage race through Africa, you’ll need a bigger bag. Some of these destinations also require soft luggage, not a hardside suitcase.

If your adventure requires a trip to the airline counter, make sure it’s one that’s up to the task of carrying all your gear and keeping it safe and secure. Here, the best large rolling suitcases and soft-sided bags.

Best Large Rolling Suitcases and Soft-Sided Bags for Every Adventure

1. Patagonia Black Hole Wheeled Duffel Bag 70L

As the name implies, the storage in this wheeled duffel is cavernous. With the body, lining and webbing being made from 100 percent recycled polyester, this gear hauler is as functional as it is environmentally friendly. And while we included the 70L model, the same bag is available in a smaller (40L) version as well as the much larger 100L bag for when you just need to carry more stuff.

[$399; patagonia.com]

2. Briggs & Riley Baseline Extra-Large Expandable Spinner

This luxurious bag comes with a premium price tag. But as the saying goes, “You get what you pay for.” This extra-large expandable spinner bag comes with one-touch expansion capabilities, a built-in tri-fold garment folder to hold up to two suits neatly while preventing wrinkling, and contrasting interior color lining to expedite locating internal contents. If that’s not enough, the brand touts an unconditional lifetime guarantee.

[$949; briggs-riley.com]

