Best Large Rolling Suitcases and Soft-Sided Bags for Every Adventure

3. Thule Chasm Wheeled Duffel

Like the duffel bag bearing the same name, this wheeled version has evolved to make it the bag less carried. At 110L capacity, the wide mouth opening makes packing and unpacking a cinch. The oversized wheels make navigating uneven terrain less tiresome, while the weather-resistant tarpaulin fabric protects your contents from the elements. When all else fails, use the large handles on the side and top to haul.

[$350; thule.com]

