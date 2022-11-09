Best Large Rolling Suitcases and Soft-Sided Bags for Every Adventure

4. Osprey Farpoint Wheeled Travel Pack Get it

When the road ends, this wheeled travel pack deploys a lightweight backpacking suspension to allow you to reach your destination with ease. Osprey is known for its superior line of backpacks and they’ve replicated that feature in this large rolling bag. While the smallest bag in the roundup, its ability to adapt to any terrain makes it the perfect addition to any gear closet. Large exterior pockets allow for organization and the bag is compatible with the Farpoint Daypack for streamlined travel.

[$300; osprey.com]

