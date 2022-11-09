Best Large Rolling Suitcases and Soft-Sided Bags for Every Adventure

5. Gregory Quadro Pro Hardcase 28” Get it

This durable polycarbonate shell protects your contents when traveling both near and far. In addition to providing superior protection to your gear and apparel while traveling, this bag features a completely removable and cleanable compartment made from recycled auto glass. This compartment is ideal for keeping your dirty or wet contents separate and the antimicrobial treatment inhibits the growth of odor-causing bacteria. The Quadro Pro comes with a TSA-approved zipper combination lock integrated into the shell.

[$300; gregorypacks.com]

