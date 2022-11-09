Best Large Rolling Suitcases and Soft-Sided Bags for Every Adventure

6. Samsonite Stryde 111 Large Glider Get it

For over a century, the Samsonite name has become synonymous with travelers—and for being nearly indestructible. The Stryde 111 Large Glider is no exception. What may appear as a typical hardsided suitcase on the outside—aside from its atypical orientation—is an organizational wonderland on the inside. The interior features a multitude of removable organizers including a flat-lay toiletry kit, tri-fold garment bag, and additional packing cubes for loose items. For security, the Glider also comes with an integrated magnetic ID tag.

[$700; samsonite.com]

