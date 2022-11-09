Best Large Rolling Suitcases and Soft-Sided Bags for Every Adventure

7. Royce & Rocket The Castle Classic Get it

At first glance, one might think they’re looking at a large tackle box or small chest of drawers when viewing the interior of The Castle Classic. The bag features the brand’s patent-pending shelving technology, Castle Shelves. This concept redefines travel as the lightweight shelves deploy when opened, displaying your organized contents while stowing flat when closed. The multi-stop telescoping handle combined with the ultra-smooth 360-degree wheels are designed to whisk you away adventure after adventure.

[$595; royceandrocket.com]

