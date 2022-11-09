Best Large Rolling Suitcases and Soft-Sided Bags for Every Adventure

8. The North Face Rolling Thunder 30” Get it

This bag personifies the brand’s Never Stop Exploring mantra. Large wheels keep the luggage moving smoothly and oversized wheel wells help keep the wheels clean of debris. Drawing on the DNA from TNF’s iconic Base Camp Duffel, Rolling Thunder features rugged nylon and a strong back panel for increased durability. Straps on the face of this bag allow for a daypack or duffel to be securely attached, too.

[$300; thenorthface.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!