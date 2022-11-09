Best Large Rolling Suitcases and Soft-Sided Bags for Every Adventure

9. Eagle Creek ORV 2-Wheel Trunk 36 Get it

Is it a bag or is it a trunk? Actually, it’s both. Eagle Creek has a reputation for designing luggage and gear for the most discerning traveler. The ORV Trunk features an expandable wet/dry compartment, cargo net for internal compression or external gear attachment, lashing points for securing to a vehicle (or camel), multiple grab handles, and oversized treaded wheels within heavy-duty wheel housings. And for those special moments, the bag comes equipped with an innovative equipment retainer that holds gear to the top of the bag via the Porter Key, which also serves as a bottle opener.

[$489; eaglecreek.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!