With spring in full force, it’s time to mow your yard again. But if you’re looking to upgrade your mower this year, you’ll notice there are more options to consider than ever, whether you’re trying to conquer acres of land or just a small patch of grass. This new crop of mowers—from a robotic mower that will do most of the work for you to push and riding options at every budget—is easier to start, push, and maintain, so you can add a fresh trim faster. Time to reclaim your Sundays.
Gear
Cutting Edge: The Best New Lawn Mowers for Every Yard
4
