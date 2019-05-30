There’s never been a better time to find a high-quality rain jacket—these lightweight and breathable rain shells will keep up with your adventures on a bike, in the city, or on a trail. From Dakine’s Arsenal 3L Jacket that comes with a hood that’s fit for a helmet to Sherpa Adventure Gear’s Asaar 2.4 Layer Jacket that’s light enough to take on any adventure and stow in your pack, here are a few of the best new rain jackets you should consider this season.