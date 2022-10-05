Gear

The 10 Best Lined Pants for Winter Adventures

Klim Kaos Pant on a white background. lined pants
10
Klim Kaos PantCourtesy Image 10 / 10
by Clint Carter and Jack Haworth

10. Klim Kaos Pant

Boasting a bevy of durable and high-tech features, the Kaos Pant from Klim is built specifically for snowmobilers. The Gore-Tex shell provides durable weatherproofing while 3M Thinsulate insulation keeps your legs warm even when powering through powder. Adjustable suspenders keep the pants secure during vigorous activity, and hits of reflective material help you stay visible on the trail. 

[$350; klim.com]

