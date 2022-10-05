10. Klim Kaos PantGet It
Boasting a bevy of durable and high-tech features, the Kaos Pant from Klim is built specifically for snowmobilers. The Gore-Tex shell provides durable weatherproofing while 3M Thinsulate insulation keeps your legs warm even when powering through powder. Adjustable suspenders keep the pants secure during vigorous activity, and hits of reflective material help you stay visible on the trail.
[$350; klim.com]
