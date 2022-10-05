Gear

The 10 Best Lined Pants for Winter Adventures

Black REI Co-op XeroDry GTX Pants on a white background. lined pants.
10
REI Co-op XeroDry GTX PantsCourtesy Image 5 / 10
by Clint Carter and Jack Haworth

5. REI Co-op XeroDry GTX Pants

Get It

Combining value and performance is an REI hallmark, and the brand’s XeroDry GTX Pants definitely meet that standard. The Gore-Tex outer shell is both windproof and waterproof, and under-leg gussets allow for an unobstructed range of motion. The partially elastic waistband and drawcord create a secure, comfy fit, while ankle zips with snaps allow these lined pants to easily fit over boots. 

[$149; rei.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Christopher Cloos_Tom_Equity Premium Slot_300x490
More from Gear