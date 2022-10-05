5. REI Co-op XeroDry GTX PantsGet It
Combining value and performance is an REI hallmark, and the brand’s XeroDry GTX Pants definitely meet that standard. The Gore-Tex outer shell is both windproof and waterproof, and under-leg gussets allow for an unobstructed range of motion. The partially elastic waistband and drawcord create a secure, comfy fit, while ankle zips with snaps allow these lined pants to easily fit over boots.
[$149; rei.com]
