The 10 Best Lined Pants for Winter Adventures

Black Fjällräven Sörmland Tapered Winter Trousers on a white background. lined pants
10
Fjällräven Sörmland Tapered Winter Trousers
by Clint Carter and Jack Haworth

6. Fjällräven Sörmland Tapered Winter Trousers

The popular Swedish brand designed this high-performance trouser to combat harsh winter conditions, and they’re an especially good pick for hunters. The wind and water-resistant G-1000 Silent Eco fabric effectively vents sweat, while a brushed mesh lining below the knee adds warmth for chilly treks. A higher cut in the back ensures full coverage even when squatting or sitting, and the tapered legs are designed to slide easily into tall winter boots

[$195; fjallraven.com]

