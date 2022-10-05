6. Fjällräven Sörmland Tapered Winter TrousersGet It
The popular Swedish brand designed this high-performance trouser to combat harsh winter conditions, and they’re an especially good pick for hunters. The wind and water-resistant G-1000 Silent Eco fabric effectively vents sweat, while a brushed mesh lining below the knee adds warmth for chilly treks. A higher cut in the back ensures full coverage even when squatting or sitting, and the tapered legs are designed to slide easily into tall winter boots.
[$195; fjallraven.com]
