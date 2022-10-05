7. Kühl Klash PantGet It
With innovative construction and high-tech fabrics, the Klash Pant from Kühl is the real deal for winter adventure seekers. These softshell pants are made with a nylon-polyester-spandex blend in a two-tone weave for durability and stretchiness, and the fabric comes with a DWR finish for protection against the elements. The gusseted crotch and ultrasuede waistband liner enhance stretch and comfort.
[$139; kuhl.com]
