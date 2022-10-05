Gear

The 10 Best Lined Pants for Winter Adventures

Man wearing black Kühl Klash Pant on a white background. lined pants
10
Kühl Klash PantCourtesy Image 7 / 10
by Clint Carter and Jack Haworth

7. Kühl Klash Pant

Get It

With innovative construction and high-tech fabrics, the Klash Pant from Kühl is the real deal for winter adventure seekers. These softshell pants are made with a nylon-polyester-spandex blend in a two-tone weave for durability and stretchiness, and the fabric comes with a DWR finish for protection against the elements. The gusseted crotch and ultrasuede waistband liner enhance stretch and comfort. 

[$139; kuhl.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Christopher Cloos_Tom_Equity Premium Slot_300x490
More from Gear