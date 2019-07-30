The 5 Best Long Phone Charger Cords on Amazon

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Whether we’re riding in the backseat, trying to stretch out on the sofa, or just trying to plug in any number of devices, the dreaded cord yank has spelled the end of many a phone cord. We all need a longer phone cord. But which long phone cords are the best? We went through a host of them, and chose AmazonBasics Premium Collection as our Best Overall.

Why? It’s simple: AmazonBasics cords are Apple MFi certified. That means they’ll charge, every time. They’ll sync, every time. No more plugging in your iPhone or iPad, only to come back several hours later and discover you’ve only got 13 percent. No longer will you plug in your device and get the dreaded “this accessory is not supported” message. This is verified, certified tech, and because of that, it’s our Best Overall.

We also like that the AmazonBasics Premium Collection packs a lifetime warranty. The standard and Advanced AmazonBasics collections are great too, and they offer the same variety of colors, sizes, and packs as the Premium line. But the Premium cords are bend-tested to 25,000 tweaks, and covered by a lifetime warranty. And of course, they’re Prime eligible and come with all the benefits that that entails, like free shipping.

We also liked:

There are plenty of long phone cords on the market, especially at Amazon. Here are five of our favorites.