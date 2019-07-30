The 5 Best Long Phone Charger Cords on Amazon

Best for Android Devices GET IT!

Matein

Why We Love It: For the same reasons over 2.6k Amazon reviewers do—versatility.

Seems like everybody has an iPhone these days—but don’t tell that to the rest of Planet Earth. Micro USB is the most popular plug in the world, whether as a charger or just a power source for myriad devices and gadgets.

With this 2-pack of 10ft. cords, you can charge and power everything from Amazon Kindle and Fire tablets to Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, PS4 and XBox controllers, and about a jillion other devices you already have lying around the house. Probably even your old Blackberry.

PROS:

-“Amazon’s Choice”—Nearly 90 percent of reviews are for either 4 or 5 stars.

-Black or white.

CONS:

-Won’t charge Apple products, of course.

Get It: Pick up the Matein 2-pack of 10ft. Micro USB Cords ($8) at Amazon