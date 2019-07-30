The 5 Best Long Phone Charger Cords on Amazon

Best for New Gadgets GET IT!

BrexLink

Why We Love It: We keep forgetting where we put the cord for our headphones!

This 2-pack of fast-charging USB-A to USB-C cables is perfect for modern devices, like wireless over-ear headphones and high-capacity external batteries. The tinned copper wires are wrapped in either grey or black nylon, and not just for protection; they resist tangles, too.

The 3-amp charges nearly twice as fast as standard USB cables. The 6.6-foot length is perfect for the office.

PROS:

-USB-C connectors are two-way

-4.5 stars on over 8k reviews

CONS:

-To get fast charging, you also need a high-cap adapter brick, but this cord will charge fine without it.

Get It: Pick up the 2-pack of BrexLink USB-C Cords ($10) at Amazon