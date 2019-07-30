The 5 Best Long Phone Charger Cords on Amazon

Yanme

Why We Love It: It’s just a fantastic deal

The Yanme cord is ten feet long, and highly rated. But so are plenty of others. So why did we choose the Yanme? Simple: there are two! And, it comes with two dual adapter bricks! It’s just too good a deal to pass up—and not to pass along.

Who among us hasn’t bought a replacement cord, only to find out the cord wasn’t the problem after all? Fact is, while cords can go bad, so can their adapter blocks. With this two-pack you get two 10-foot Lightning cords, and two dual-USB bricks. That’s an awful lot of power options.

PROS:

-One brick charges two devices.

-12-month replacement and refund warranty

CONS:

-Be careful where you set these up—a reviewer noted that they kept tripping over theirs.

Get It: Save $3 on Yanme 2-pack w/ Dual Adapter Bricks ($16; was $19) at Amazon

