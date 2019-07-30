The 5 Best Long Phone Charger Cords on Amazon

Best Multi-plugGET IT!
Yanme
Why We Love It: It’s just a fantastic deal
The Yanme cord is ten feet long, and highly rated. But so are plenty of others. So why did we choose the Yanme? Simple: there are two! And, it comes with two dual adapter bricks! It’s just too good a deal to pass up—and not to pass along.
Who among us hasn’t bought a replacement cord, only to find out the cord wasn’t the problem after all? Fact is, while cords can go bad, so can their adapter blocks. With this two-pack you get two 10-foot Lightning cords, and two dual-USB bricks. That’s an awful lot of power options.
PROS:
-One brick charges two devices.
-12-month replacement and refund warranty
CONS:
-Be careful where you set these up—a reviewer noted that they kept tripping over theirs.
Get It: Save $3 on Yanme 2-pack w/ Dual Adapter Bricks ($16; was $19) at Amazon
Check out all the great products and gear we recommend for Men’s Journal readers
SEE ALSO:Back to top