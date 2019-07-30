The 5 Best Long Phone Charger Cords on Amazon

Best Overall GET IT!

AmazonBasics Premium Collection

Why We Love It: Apple-certified. Great quality, solid value.

A lot of cords claim to work with Apple devices—then won’t sync, aren’t recognized, or just plain don’t work. AmazonBasics Premium Collection is Apple MFi certified, ensuring complete charge and sync compatibility with your Apple device.

They come in a variety of lengths from three to ten feet, in one-, two-, and 12-packs, and in five colors, including red, blue, black, grey, and sleek silver.

PROS:

-Lots of variety in terms of sizes, colors, and styles to suit each need.

-Tested for breakage to 25k bends.

CONS:

-Connector is thicker than typical Apple lightning connector; you may need to remove your charger to plug it in.

Get It: Save $4 on the Amazon Basics Premium Collection 10′ Cord ($11; was $15) at Amazon