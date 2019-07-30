The 5 Best Long Phone Charger Cords on Amazon

Best to Prevent Cord Poaching GET IT!

Ailkin

Why We Love It: Now it’s easy to assign a charger to each of our devices.

The Ailkin 5-pack of colorful, 10-foot Micro USB cords will handle a wide swath of power and charging devices, from tablets and readers to Bluetooth speakers. We’re looking forward to not having to poach cords from other devices just to plug in that one thing we need right now.

At 10 feet in length with high-capacity cables for faster charging, these color-coded nylon -wrapped cords are ideal for large families and homes.

PROS:

-High-capacity cords charge 30 percent faster than standard (high-cap adapter not included)

-Plenty long enough for the couch—or the back seat

-Amazon reviews are 90 percent positive

CONS:

-Some reviewrs claim they received a two-pack instead of the five-pack advertised; just be sure before you purchase.

Get It: Pick up this 5-pack of 10′ Micro-USB Cords ($16) at Amazon