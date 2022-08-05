We Found the Best Mattress for Side Sleepers

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

One of the joys of humanity is that everyone is different. We all got our own peccadilloes that make us who we are. But these unique qualities can make it hard for us to shop sometimes. Especially when it comes to how we sleep. Not all mattresses are good for those of us who sleep on our sides instead of on our back or stomachs.

Luckily, we have a solution for you guys. You don’t have to go looking far and wide for a good side sleeper mattress. We found it for you and it is The Hush Mattress. A mattress that is going to help you get to sleep so much quicker that you’re gonna be a little mad that you didn’t have it in your life beforehand.

What makes The Hush Mattress so great for side sleepers is how tightly coiled the springs are. It’s got a triple-zoned design made to give your torso and shoulders plenty of support when you’re sleeping. And even though this mattress is quite firm, it’s also incredibly soft and has zero motion transfer so you don’t have to worry about the movement of the person in bed next to you.

But really, the main benefit of The Hush Mattress is that it is cool to the touch at all times. It’s been infused with Hush Iced material which means the pillow top feels cool no matter what. So if you have issues with night sweats, this mattress will help you out in a big way. A mattress made for all seasons.

We love The Hush Mattress over here at Men’s Journal and we can’t recommend it enough to you side sleepers out there. Made with enough firmness to give you the comfort you need, it’s also incredibly soft and incredibly cool so you can drift off to never never land in no time.

Get It: Pick up The Hush Mattress (starting at $650; was $800) at Hush

