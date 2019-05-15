The Best Memorial Day Mattress Sales (So Far)

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Ever notice all the mattress sales that happen on Memorial Day weekend? Our feed is already blowing up with great deals on mattresses and complete beds. There’s no doubt, the savings are impressive. Just check below and see all the Memorial Day Mattress Sales we’ve found so far.

According to real estate figures, most Americans who move each year move during the summer. That could be because of a new job or the start of a new school year. It might be a college graduate transitioning into the work cycle. You could even point to June newlyweds moving into their first home. Whatever the reason, the majority of Americans move between May and September. Often, that means new furniture. And that means, a new bed.

So if you’re thinking about buying a mattress, the bottom line is this: considering the cost of a new bed, buying a mattress that’s not on sale would be a mistake.

Here are some of our favorite mattress sales and deals.

