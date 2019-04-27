Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

What’s the best athletic underwear for men? Ask ten guys, and you’ll get ten answers. Our friends over at Faveable tested 112 pairs of underwear to find out which is the best for running and working out. After dedicated research like that, it’s hard to argue with the results. So here are their picks for the top ten best athletic underwear you can buy.

While determining the “best” underwear is a pretty subjective process, there are a few things about athletic performance underwear that most guys can agree. First and foremost, a good pair needs to provide support; runners and athletes are constantly moving and often at a furious pace—they need to keep things down there from bouncing all over the place. Second, the underwear has to be comfortable. This means the fabric and the cut must be chafe-free, and breathability is a must. Third, modern technology provides new features like moisture-wicking fabrics and even gadget pockets—those elements are a big plus.

So quit suffering through your workout in bargain bin undies. After 23 hours of testing with well over a hundred pairs, here are the top ten best pairs of athletic underwear for men.

