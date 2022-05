10. Adidas Sport Performance Boxer Briefs Get It

Breathable, quick-drying, and stretchy, the Adidas Sport Performance men’s athletic underwear provides all-day comfort. The poly-spandex mesh fabric offers maximum ventilation and won’t ride up, while the tagless waistband and smooth stitching minimize irritation when you’re on the move.

[$26 for a 2-pack; amazon.com]

