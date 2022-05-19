12. Neleus Compression Shorts Get It

Don’t let the affordable price tag fool you—the Neleus Compression Shorts offer a premium value. These shorts offer all the features you’d expect on a pricier pair of athletic underwear: They’re made with a lightweight poly-spandex fabric, they’re stretchy, they offer mild compression, and they wick moisture to keep you feeling good.

[$23 for a 3-pack; amazon.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!