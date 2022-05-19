2. BN3TH Pro Ionic+ Get It

This boxer brief is built to handle your toughest workouts. It feature BN3TH’s MyPakage pouch for support, and a “Pucker Panel” design moves seams away from sensitive areas to reduce chafing. It’s made with a unique polyester fabric enhanced with silver to combat odors, and spandex gives it plenty of stretch. It’s available in a jock and chamois version, too.

[$35; bn3th.com]

