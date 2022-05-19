3. Stance Pure 6-Inch Boxer Brief With Wholester Get It

Known for its eye-catching socks, Stance successfully expanded into the performance underwear market with the Pure. A supportive pouch prevents chafing, and the performance nylon mesh fabric provides maximum airflow while minimizing odor. The soft stitching are another nice touch—it eliminates a common pain point found on regular underwear.

[$35; stance.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!