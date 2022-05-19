5. Tommy John 360 Sport Trunk 4″ Get It

The Tommy John Sport Boxer Brief provides superior comfort and performance. The 360-stretch fabric and secure waistband eliminate uncomfortable scrunching or bunching during intense activity, while the contour pouch keeps the boys comfortable and prevents chafing. Additionally, an anti-microbial/anti-odor treatment tempers even the worst sweaty smells.

[$34; tommyjohn.com]

