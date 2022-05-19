6. Smartwool Merino Sport Boxer Brief Get It

These undies from Smartwool are a great example of why we love merino wool. The fabric has natural moisture-wicking, temperature-regulating, and odor-resistant properties, making it the ideal material for underwear. In addition, this brief comes with smooth flatlock seams to reduce chafing and a slim, body-hugging fit for added support.

[$35; smartwool.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!