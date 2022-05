7. Lululemon Always in Motion Boxer 5” Get It

Lululemon stays true to its reputation for high-quality athletic apparel with the Always in Motion Boxer. The ergonomic pouch supports and protects your sensitive areas; the modal fabric with added Lycra is a quick-drying, four-way stretch material that won’t get in your way during intense movements.

[$28; shop.lululemon.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!