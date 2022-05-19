Gear

The Best Men’s Athletic Underwear: 12 Pairs Fit for Any Workout

8. Nike Dri-FIT Ultra Stretch Micro

During intense workouts, athletic underwear is expected to keep the swamp away. Nike passes this test with flying colors thanks to its proprietary Dri-FIT technology. Beyond moving sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, the bonded-seam construction on these briefs prevents painful chafing, and the poly-spandex fabric blend provides superior comfort and stretch. 

[$45 for a 3-pack; nike.com]

