3. Eddie Bauer x Homme + Femme Fleece Zip Through Get it

This dope pattern was inspired by Eddie Bauer’s impact on ’90s hip-hop style and is just at home in the middle of the woods as it is on the streets of Brooklyn. Eddie Bauer collabed with The Homme Team—led by design director Andrew Evans—for the Hyper Hiker Collection, offering a nostalgic but fresh look at streetwear combined with heritage design. The fleece jacket is made from 100 percent recycled polyester and the pattern was inspired by the Chihuly Garden & Glass exhibit in Seattle.

[$140; eddiebauer.com]

