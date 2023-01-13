4. Patagonia Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover Get it

Patagonia pioneered the whole trend of dropping fleece outerwear with eye-popping patterns back in the ’80s and ’90s. Its staple snap pullover needs to be on your list. Made with 100 percent recycled Synchilla fleece, it has Patagonia’s classic four-snap front placket—also made from recycled nylon—with a stand-up collar to cut the chill and Y-joint sleeves for extra mobility on the move. A snap-closure chest pocket can store small items, while spandex trim on the cuffs and waist help block out cold breezes. The whole garment is Fair Trade Certified sewn, ensuring the people who make it earn a good wage for their labor.

[$129; patagonia.com]

