5. Mountain Hardwear HiCamp Fleece Full Zip Hoody Get it

The HiCamp fleece collection from Mountain Hardwear takes cues from the brand’s hardcore alpine apparel, but it’s laid-back enough to work as a cozy companion around the fire or doing camp chores. The high-pile sherpa fleece comes in a few solid colors, but the standout pattern you’ll want to rock are Corozo Nut Pines Camo and Trail Dust Landscape. The roomy three-piece hood has an elastic hem for extra warmth, while a pair of zippered chest pockets and side hand pockets provide plenty of room for necessities.

[$150; mountainhardwear.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!