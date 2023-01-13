6. Pendleton Berber Fleece Zip Jacket Get it

For a fleece with a Southwestern-style pattern, it’s best to stick with a Pendleton jacket since the brand is synonymous with creating cool stuff in eye-catching geometric prints. This zip-front Berber fleece jacket comes in a colorway they call Navy Carico Lake and is lined with cotton for breathability and nylon in the sleeves for easy layering underneath. A stand-up collar along with a zippered vertical chest pocket and two hand side pockets round out the garment.

[$190; pendleton-usa.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!