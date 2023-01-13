7. L.L.Bean Sweater Fleece Pullover Get it

Another legacy brand known for patterned fleeces back in the day, L.L.Bean offers this sturdy pullover in lots of cool prints with names to match—like Black Mountain Classic, Deep Azure Stripe, and Light Mahogany Geo. This fitted fleece is made from polyester that has a sweater-like outer layer contrasted with a softer, brushed fleece interior. Details like the iconic four-snap placket on the front, deep kangaroo hand warmer pocket, and classic Mount Katahindin logo on the chest make it a fashionable go-to fleece for outdoor pursuits or just hanging around the coffee shop.

[$99; llbean.com]

