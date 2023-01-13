8. Cotopaxi Teca Fleece Hooded Full-Zip Jacket Get it

Though this eco-friendly brand is known for its arresting color blocking. The Teca jacket is a subdued but stylish print—try Cannonball, Gulf Shores, or Rusty Nail for maximum impact—that uses 100 percent recycled polyester for the shell and repurposed polyester taffeta with DWR finish for the stripes. A generous hood adds warmth, while an elasticized hood, cuffs, and waist hem help block cold winds.

[$140; cotopaxi.com]

