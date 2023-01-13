9. The North Face Printed Denali Jacket Get it

A modern mainstay in fleece jackets, The North Face’s Denali is now getting the print-centric treatment following the brand’s recent push to add patterns to its gear. This particular one was designed by TNF athlete Cole Navin. More on the technical side with a water-repellent finish, the jacket’s recycled Polartec fleece and strategically placed woven panels provide extra abrasion resistance. It’s also zip-in compatible with the brand’s Mountain Jackets. Both the chest and side hand pockets are zippered for extra security, while stretchy fabric at the cuffs and a shock cord along the waist hem keep out drafts.

[$189; thenorthface.com]

