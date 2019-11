1. Marmot Pisgah Fleece Jacket Get It

Fleece

Made from recycled material, this affordable fleece jacket makes a versatile midlayer. It’s DWR-treated to resist precipitation, and it features two hand pockets and an interior zipped pocket for extra storage. With its low-key, heathered colorways and flexible fit, this is a jacket the works well on the trail and in town, too.

[$99; marmot.com]

