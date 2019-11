2. Patagonia R1 TechFace Jacket Get It

Fleece

A lightweight (11.5 oz) fleece jacket, the R1 TechFace features double-weave fabric that feels soft against the skin and, like any good fleece, breathes well so you don’t get overheated. It’s also made with spandex for extra stretch and freedom of movement, and it’s DWR-treated to block out precipitation.

[$159; patagonia.com]

