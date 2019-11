3. Rab Microlight Summit Jacket Get It

Down Insulation

One of Rabinowitz’s favorites, the 750-fill-power Microlight Summit jacket provides warm down insulation in a lightweight package. It comes with a full coverage, helmet-compatible hood to keep your noggin warm; packs into its own stuff sack; and the stitchless baffle saves weight and helps eliminate cold spots.

[$325; rab.equipment]

