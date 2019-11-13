4. Mountain Hardwear Ghost Whisperer/2 Down Jacket Get It

Down Insulation

This down jacket, one of Mountain Hardwear’s best sellers, uses recycled fabric for the face and trim, and the down is RDS-certified as responsibly sourced. The shell fabric has a DWR finish to repel water, and the 800-fill-power insulation should provide plenty of warmth through all kinds of conditions. Plus, the whole jacket packs into its own pocket, and includes a carabiner loop to clip onto a pack.

[$300; mountainhardwear.com]

