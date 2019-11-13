5. Oros Explorer 1/4 Zip Get It

Synthetic Insulation

This pullover is filled with Solarcore insulation, the same material NASA used to insulate the Space Shuttles. Incorporated into the Explorer, it creates a layer that captures heat—even when compressed—while also blocking wind and offering good breathability. Plus, the polyester-elastane blend provides a close, flexible fit that won’t restrict your movement.

[$120; orosapparel.com]

