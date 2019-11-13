6. Arc’teryx Atom LT Jacket Get It

Synthetic Insulation

Rabinowitz calls the Atom LT “the gold standard” in synthetic-insulated midlayer jackets. A wind- and water-resistant outer fabric covers Coreloft insulation that works even when compressed or wet, while fleece panels on the side provide extra stretch. Overall, it’s a highly capable and lightweight (11.1 oz) layer. “It does everything well and works in so many different environments and sports,” Rabinowitz says.

[$239; arcteryx.com]

