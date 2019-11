7. The North Face Thermoball Eco Vest Get It

Synthetic Insulation Vest

Prefer to ditch the sleeves in your midlayer? Opt for this insulated vest from The North Face. The DWR-treated nylon fabric on the outside and recycled polyester Thermoball insulation on the inside will keep your core warm without weighing you down. It’s just 10.6 oz and packs up into its own pocket.

[$149; thenorthface.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!