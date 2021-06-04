Hear that? It’s the sweet siren of summer beckoning you to lose the sleeves. Short of going completely shirtless, breezy tank tops are the most relief you can get on days when the mercury soars to air-fryer status. And let’s be honest, you probably can’t—and shouldn’t—get away with showing any more flesh in a social setting unless you’re less than 100 feet from the beach or pool (in which case we recommend these stylish terry pieces).

We’re wholehearted advocates for swapping out a tee for a tank—even during balmy summer nights if you style it right. But we’re not talking about a neon-hued gym tank made of moisture-wicking performance fabrics, or the sleeveless undershirt you slip on before bed. Stylish tank tops do exist, and we’re here to help you find them. But let’s take a second to acknowledge the best part of wearing a sleeveless number: No. Pit. Stains.

It goes without saying that just like T-shirts, tank tops come in different fabrics, textures, and cuts, like A-shirts and muscle tees. And like a good tee, it’s the fit that matters most. You definitely don’t want a tank that hugs your torso like a second skin, or one that bunches at your waist because it’s too damn long. Just dive into the past for inspiration, when the bad boy heartthrobs of yesteryear maxed out the suave meter in their sleeveless shirts, like Marlon Brando in A Streetcar Named Desire and John Travolta in Saturday Night Fever. But don’t lean too far into the retro vibes. The tanks you want in your closet should be looser fitting, coming in solid colorways or simple patterns that keep your overall look streamlined and effortless. After all, don’t you want your biceps to do all the talking? We’ve got seven stellar tank tops to help you do it.

1. Jacques Movement Tank

Founded by former tennis player Gregg Cohenca, this NYC brand knows a thing or two about sportswear. The Movement Tank can be worn on or off the courts. It’s a sleek piece crafted from four-way stretch gridded nylon made in Switzerland. To keep odor at bay, it’s been treated with two innovative garment coatings for odor control and thermal regulation.

[$90; jacquesnyc.com]

2. Vuori Tradewind Performance Tank

Vuori touts the Tradewind Performance Tank as its most technical tank, but it transcends activewear thanks to a subtle chest pocket. Among the thoughtful touches are flatlock seams that reduce chafing and a perforated construction for quick-drying capabilities.

[$48; vuoriclothing.com]

3. Jungmaven Tank Top

We’re obsessed with Jungmaven’s clothing made from hemp, a sustainable, non-toxic fiber that has natural antibacterial properties. Even better: Every piece is made in America. Its unisex tanks are made with half hemp-half organic cotton and have a tail hem that hits just right. Featuring an athletic fit, the tanks come in 19 different colors.

[$48; jungmaven.com]

4. Dries Van Noten Jersey Tank Top

Although Belgian fashion house Dries Van Noten is our go-to for avant-garde menswear, this rib-knit sleeveless tank top is the ultimate laid-back summer staple. It comes together with a super-soft cotton jersey, crewneck collar, and a loose-fitting structure. It pairs brilliantly with shorts, jeans, or a linen pant.

[$155; ssense.com]

5. J. Crew Garment-Dyed Pocket Tank Top

J. Crew responsibly sources cotton through the Better Cotton Initiative for its affordable pocket tank top. We love the lived-in feel that comes from its relaxed fit and textured slub cotton material, which is garment-dyed to reduce color fading when it emerges from the washing machine.

[$24; jcrew.com]

6. Todd Snyder Striped Tank Top

With nautical-inspired “feeder stripes” (a narrower stripe sequence), you’ll definitely want to rock this jersey tank the next time you’re sailing or near the water. Layer it underneath an unbuttoned linen shirt for a more dressed-up look for evening plans on the town.

[$68; toddsnyder.com]

7. John Elliott Rugby Tank

Hailing from California, CFDA Award-winning designer John Elliott is a master of understated contemporary men’s fashion. His approach to sleeveless tees is no exception. Made in the U.S. from recycled cotton, the Rugby Tank has a crewneck collar and oversized shape that drapes over your torso with plenty of room to breathe.

[$78; johnelliott.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!